UAE - Owners of taxi number plates in Sharjah will be receiving their annual bonuses soon.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced that it will start distributing the rewards for the year 2022.

The total value of bonuses that are up for release is Dh9.654 million, the authority added.

Every year during the holy month of Ramadan, authorities in various emirates earmark millions worth of funds for taxi number plate owners.

Besides boosting citizens' happiness ahead of Eid Al Fitr celebrations, this annual initiative is meant to support fixed-income earners and families in need.

