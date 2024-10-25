KUWAIT CITY: Some parts of the country experienced light to moderate rain on Thursday despite the autumnal atmosphere with moderate temperatures, spreading clouds, and active southeasterly winds. Meteorology Department Director Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi confirmed that a wave of dispersed thunderstorms started at noon and lasted until the evening hours. He said there were rain showers and winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour, particularly in some desert and marine areas. He said the rain gradually decreased towards evening, indicating the country will witness intermittent rains at dawn Saturday until dawn Sunday in varying amounts -- light to moderate.

He stated the department predicted that the weather will be generally mild and partly cloudy during the weekend; with moderate to cold temperatures at night and the possibility of sporadic, occasionally thundery rain starting from Saturday until Sunday morning. He explained the nation is witnessing a gradual waning of high air pressure on the Earth’s surface, coupled with low air pressure in the upper atmosphere.

This contributes to the formation of low and medium clouds and the possibility of scattered rain, with light to moderate, occasionally active northwesterly winds, he added. He revealed Friday’s weather will be moderate, with northwesterly to variable winds, light to moderate speeds of eight to 28 kilometers per hour, while temperatures will range from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius. The sea will be light to moderate, with waves ranging from one to three feet.

The weather at night will be moderate to cold, the clouds will gradually increase and the winds will be northwesterly to variable in direction, light to moderate in speed – eight to 30 kilometers per hour, with a chance of scattered rain that will be thundery later. The expected temperatures will be 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate with waves of one to four feet.

On Saturday, the weather will be moderate and partly cloudy to cloudy, with northwesterly winds, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active -- 12 to 40 kilometers per hour, with a chance of scattered rain, sometimes thundery. Temperatures will range from 19 to 23 degrees Celsius. The sea will be light to moderate, with waves rising between two to six feet. Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged the public to be alert and careful due to the unpredictable weather. In a press statement, KFF advised anyone in need of assistance to call the emergency number 112.

