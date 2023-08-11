There will be some respite from the scorching heat during the weekend, with the Qatar Meteorological Department (QMD) predicting rain in some parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

In its latest weather forecast, the QMD said local cloud development may be rainy in middle northern areas and some southern areas of the country on Friday and Saturday.

Friday is also forecast to be cloudy at places, with the highest temperatures expected at 42°C, and the lowest at 25°C in different areas in Qatar.

Thursday marked the first night of the star of Al Kilaibein, known as Al Nathra, according to the Civil Aviation Authority in Qatar.

Al Kilaibein is due to last 13 days.

Al Kilaibein is the sixth of the stars of summer and the last star in Jamrat al Q’aith. The hot and humid temperatures will continue during this period, while the wind blows mainly northwesterly.

The star of Suhail, however,will appear in the middle of the Al Kilaibein, during which the temperatures begin to cool off slowly and gradually.

