HEALTHCARE

QU Health supports health care workers

The webinar aimed at discussing the role of patients and their families and caregivers in the policies and practices for safe health care

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 8, 2023
QATARHEALTHCARE
Under the auspices of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) unit within Qatar University Health Cluster (QU Health) and in collaboration with Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), an interactive live expert panel discussion ‘Engaging Patients for Patient Safety’ was held to support health care workers.
The webinar aimed at discussing the role of patients and their families and caregivers in the policies and practices for safe health care and understanding the need for their active engagement in all settings and at all levels for safe health care, a statement said.
Safety is a fundamental principle of patient care and an important component of quality management, it was pointed out. Improving patient safety demands a complex system-wide effort, involving a wide range of actions in performance improvement, environmental safety and risk management. Therefore, it requires a comprehensive approach to identifying and managing actual and potential risks to patient safety and finding long term solutions for the health care system.
The discussion hosted national experts led by Dr. Somia Elfaki, assistant executive director, Quality and Patient Safety, Corporate Quality Improvement & Patient Safety Department, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC); Sumera Farhan, specialist – Quality Clinical Quality & Accreditation Department, Sidra Medicine; Dr. Anas Hamad, director of Pharmacy Department, National Centre for Cancer Care & Research and head of Medication Safety & Quality Centre, HMC Pharmacy Executive Office; Thabit Melham, executive director of Nursing - Corporate Nursing and Midwifery - Quality and Patient Safety , HMC.
The CPD unit for health practitioners works in partnership with both health and educational institutions in Qatar, along with MoPH, to investigate the initial training needs of health care providers and provides targeted training to meet these needs. Qatar University strives to harness the efforts of local experts to work together in developing more educational and training activities, the statement added.
