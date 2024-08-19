Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida has been honoured as one of Forbes Middle East’s top 100 CEOs for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores Al-Jaida’s exceptional leadership and QFC’s significant contributions to the Qatar’s business ecosystem.

Forbes Middle East selected the top CEOs based on a rigorous evaluation of their impact, experience, company performance, and innovative initiatives during the previous year. Al-Jaida’s appointment as QFC CEO in 2015 marked the beginning of a transformative journey for the QFC. Under his leadership, QFC has experienced remarkable growth, attracting over 1,700 firms, with combined assets under management exceeding $21 billion in 2023.

In 2023 alone, QFC onboarded 327 new companies, solidifying its position as a thriving business hub. The organisation has also forged strategic partnerships and hosted numerous events to foster innovation and collaboration within the financial services industry.

QFC also launched the Digital Assets Lab, Qatar’s first platform dedicated to developing Digital Ledger Technology solutions, aligning with its strategy to advance the financial services sector. By the second half of 2024, QFC had registered 505 companies, bringing the total number of firms on its platform to over 2,200.

QFC’s continued success is a testament to Al-Jaida’s visionary leadership and commitment to positioning Qatar as a leading financial and innovation hub in the region.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

