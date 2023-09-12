DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and Portugal Trade and Investment Agency have discussed ways to enhance cooperation and explore available opportunities for collaboration and partnerships between Qatari and Portuguese companies.

This came during a meeting held on Monday between QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba and Economic Counselor at the Trade and Investment Agency Manuel Couto Miranda.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Athba praised the relations between Qatar and Portugal across various fields.

He stressed the Chamber's commitment to fostering cooperation between businesses and companies from both sides, highlighting the mutual benefits to both economies.

Al Athba also said that Qatar offers an attractive investment climate, welcoming all types of investments, particularly with its world-class infrastructure and free zones that provide numerous incentives to attract investors.

Miranda expressed the Portuguese side's interest in strengthening cooperation with Qatar and attracting Qatari investments to Portugal, while also exploring opportunities for investments in both directions.

He invited QC and Qatari businessmen to visit Portugal and explore the investment opportunities available. He also expressed Portugal's readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate cooperation, coordination, and exchange of visits and investments between the two sides. He also invited representatives from QC to visit his country and discover the abundant investment opportunities and favourable investment climate available there.

As for the promising investment opportunities in Portugal, Miranda said that his country offers various incentives in sectors including energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and food products.

He also highlighted the upcoming 'Web Summit 2023' scheduled for November in Lisbon and encouraged Qatari firms to participate in the event. Additionally, he noted that Qatar would host the summit in February 2024, which is the largest event in the technology sector, and assured that many Portuguese companies are expected to participate.

