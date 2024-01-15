Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's sovereign expend...
ECONOMY

Qatar's sovereign expenditure growth not to exceed that of non-hydrocarbons: NDS3

Getty Images/EyeEm
Getty Images/EyeEm
Getty Images/EyeEm

This was enshrined in the recently launched Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which has targeted a NHC growth of 4% and an overall fiscal balance of 5.5% of GDP by 2030

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 15, 2024
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
Qatar's government expenditure growth is not to exceed non-hydrocarbon (NHC) gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 2030 as the country "develops a more sustainable and shock-resistant" medium-term fiscal framework.
This was enshrined in the recently launched Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which has targeted a NHC growth of 4% and an overall fiscal balance of 5.5% of GDP by 2030.
On the sovereign expenditure growth, experts are of the view that the NDS3 is on the right track since structural efficiency is as important as economic diversification.
This comes amidst the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030’s intent to steer a large part of the economy towards non-energy sectors, especially knowledge-based economic opportunities.
In its latest Article IV consultation report on Qatar, the International Monetary had said the NDS3 would provide an opportunity to accelerate economic transformation towards a knowledge-based and inclusive economy supported by private-sector led growth.
Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's had earlier said it expected the national development strategy projects to improve the economy’s productive capacity.
The NDS3, which defines bold and transformative initiatives and reforms designed to achieve the remaining QNV 2030 goals, also said the medium-term fiscal framework, characterised by diversified and stable sources of revenues and efficient and effective public expenditures, and by a resilient balance sheet, reflected in healthy debt levels.
Qatar aims to achieve an increased share of non-hydrocarbon government revenues, and achieving this will include strengthening tax administration capacity and efficiency, enhancing tax compliance, and implementing a proactive risk system using advanced technologies.
It highlighted that Qatar also aims to maintain a sustainable fiscal budget, reduce pro-cyclicality, and enhance public expenditure efficiency and effectiveness.
The expenditures in the fiscal year 2024 budget saw an increase by 1% from 2023 to QR200.9bn.
"To this end, Qatar has already established a medium-term fiscal framework and is in the process of implementing programme-based budgeting," it said, adding it will also better align planning and budgeting processes.
"We seek through this strategy to sustainably develop our economy to remain competitive amidst a turbulent and rapidly changing global landscape," HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani had said at the launch.
The NDS3 said Qatar aims to manage public debt and contingent liabilities to generate sufficient fiscal space for economic downturns.
The NDS3 will enhance the government debt management framework to reduce debt exposure risks and support balanced and stable fiscal planning, by developing comprehensive public sector and contingent liability frameworks, and implementing a sovereign green financing framework, it said.
While the economy has been robust, it said the development of the non-hydrocarbon economy has remained slow with growth averaging less than 2% during 2017-22, impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions regionally and internationally.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

INDUSTRIAL

Oman’s Seih Al Wasat industrial city ‘to boost Musandam’

Oman’s Seih Al Wasat industrial city ‘to boost Musandam’
Oman’s Seih Al Wasat industrial city ‘to boost Musandam’
LNG

QatarEnergy pauses LNG shipments through Red Sea, seeking security advice

QatarEnergy pauses LNG shipments through Red Sea, seeking security advice
QatarEnergy pauses LNG shipments through Red Sea, seeking security advice
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Presight AI, Hitachi in Mideast smart city tech collaboration

Presight AI, Hitachi in Mideast smart city tech collaboration
Presight AI, Hitachi in Mideast smart city tech collaboration
INVESTMENT

Qatar energy sector investments and tourism to gear up GDP growth in 2024: FocusEconomics

Qatar energy sector investments and tourism to gear up GDP growth in 2024: FocusEconomics
Qatar energy sector investments and tourism to gear up GDP growth in 2024: FocusEconomics
EMPLOYMENT

7,182 Qataris employed in govt, pvt sectors in 2023

7,182 Qataris employed in govt, pvt sectors in 2023
7,182 Qataris employed in govt, pvt sectors in 2023
EQUITIES

Domestic funds’ increased net buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 44 points

Domestic funds’ increased net buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 44 points
Domestic funds’ increased net buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 44 points
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Key Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings season

Mideast Stocks: Key Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings season
Mideast Stocks: Key Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings season
DIPLOMACY

Diplomatic achievements praised in Bahrain

Diplomatic achievements praised in Bahrain
Diplomatic achievements praised in Bahrain
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate Capital launches Shariah-compliant India ETF

2.

Home sales in Dubai’s established luxury developments fell in 2023

3.

Dubai’s super-luxury home prices skyrocket amid high influx of millionaires

4.

Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging secures $136mln deal from ADNOC

5.

Survey reveals concerns of top CEOs in UAE and Saudi Arabia

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar in vital phase of joining the ranks of developed world

2

Qatar launches National Development Strategy 2024-2030

3

Third National Development Strategy underscores plans to empower private sector: Qatar Chamber chairman

4

Qatar may record budget surplus in current financial year, says regional bank

5

Qatar: Stable business conditions in non-energy sector in December

LEADERSHIP TALKS

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts
VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?
Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

Geo-economic fragmentation looms over 2024 in economists' outlook

Geo-economic fragmentation looms over 2024 in economists' outlook
Geo-economic fragmentation looms over 2024 in economists' outlook
INVESTMENT

Bank Muscat to set up $390mln portfolio to invest in GCC banks

EQUITIES

Oman's Bank Muscat FY2023 net profit up 6%

ACQUISITION

UAE’s Gulf Islamic Investments acquires stake in Saudi healthcare firm for $160mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Temperatures drop to 5°C: UAE officially enters peak winter season

2

German economy contracted 0.3% in 2023 - stats office

3

Ukraine says it shoots down two Russian planes

4

Federal Tax Authority recruits 134 Emirati talents to its team in 2023

5

European shares slip as higher yields weigh, Dassault Aviation falls

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds