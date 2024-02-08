Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar's medium-term grow...
ECONOMY

Qatar's medium-term growth to average 5.5%: IMF

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Qatar’s decade-long efforts to diversify the economy culminated into the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 8, 2024
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
Qatar's medium-term growth is expected to average around 5.5%, boosted by significant LNG (liquefied natural gas) production expansion (65% by 2028) and the initial reform gains from implementing the third National Development Strategy (NDS3), according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
As global commodity prices decline and domestic demand normalises, headline inflation is to moderate to around 2% over the medium terms against the projected below 3% in 2023, said the IMF after concluding its Article IV consultation with Qatar.
Highlighting that the fiscal and current accounts will likely remain in "sizeable" surplus, the Bretton Wood's institution said hydrocarbon prices are likely to stay elevated, albeit declining over the medium term.
"Qatar’s LNG production expansion, combined with increasing demand from Asia and Europe, is set to boost LNG export over the medium term," it said.
Amid high hydrocarbon prices, both fiscal and current account positions strengthened significantly in 2022, with surpluses reaching 10.5% of GDP (gross domestic product) and 26.5% of GDP, respectively.
Finding that risks are broadly "balanced"; it said maintaining prudent macroeconomic policy and intensifying reform efforts will support Qatar’s resilience to shocks and accelerate its economic transformation.
The IMF suggested that the fiscal strategy should balance discipline with growth in the near term and facilitate the transition to more diversified, private sector-led growth over the medium term.
If downside risks to growth materialise and the ongoing growth slowdown sharpens, some fiscal space could be deployed through productive and efficient spending, while maintaining broad fiscal prudence, according to the IMF.
"In the medium term, fiscal strategy should aim at sustaining prudent and countercyclical policy, accelerating revenue diversification including via VAT (value added tax) introduction, enhancing current expenditure efficiency by rationalising wage bill and gradually removing remaining subsidies, and reorienting expenditure from traditional infrastructure to reforms that facilitate transformation to a private sector-led growth model," it said.
A medium-term fiscal framework anchored around maintaining intergenerational equity, complemented by greater fiscal transparency, would support the implementation of the fiscal strategy, it added.
Qatar’s medium-term fiscal strategy should be underpinned by sustained prudence, accelerated revenue diversification and enhanced spending composition and efficiency, it said, forecasting that the central government debt is projected to gradually decline to close to 30% of GDP by 2028.
On the need to intensify reform efforts to shift from a traditional state-led growth model to a more dynamic, knowledge-based, private sector-driven one; the IMF said attracting more skilled expatriates, improving education outcome, incentivising Qatari nationals to take up private sector jobs, and raising female labour force participation will enhance human capital and labour market dynamics.
Highlighting the need to promote further trade liberalisation, ease access to finance, and continue enhancing administrative efficiency; it said these measures should be implemented comprehensively in a well-sequenced manner to boost potential growth.
Furthering digitalisation and climate actions are also critical, it said, adding broadening gains from economic zones and centers to the wider economy would accelerate economic diversification.
Qatar’s decade-long efforts to diversify the economy culminated into the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After very strong performance in 2022 on the back of World Cup-induced buoyancy and high hydrocarbon prices, growth has been normalising, with real GDP growth in 2023 projected at 1.6%.
"Growth normalisation is expected to continue in the near term, with non-hydrocarbon growth supported by investment in public projects, construction of the North Field LNG expansion project, and their spillovers to logistics, manufacturing, and trade," IMF said.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TRADE

Bahrain’s growth in trade and transport highlighted

Bahrain’s growth in trade and transport highlighted
Bahrain’s growth in trade and transport highlighted
DIPLOMACY

Relations with Japan commended in Bahrain

Relations with Japan commended in Bahrain
Relations with Japan commended in Bahrain
SECURITY

Plan to tighten security with facial recognition technology in Bahrain

Plan to tighten security with facial recognition technology in Bahrain
Plan to tighten security with facial recognition technology in Bahrain
DIPLOMACY

Strong relations with Saudi Arabia highlighted in Bahrain

Strong relations with Saudi Arabia highlighted in Bahrain
Strong relations with Saudi Arabia highlighted in Bahrain
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Al Salam Bank, Bahrain launches digital campaign for new accounts

Al Salam Bank, Bahrain launches digital campaign for new accounts
Al Salam Bank, Bahrain launches digital campaign for new accounts
CONFLICT

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah

Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Nevera, world’s ‘fastest EV’ car, unveiled in UAE

Nevera, world’s ‘fastest EV’ car, unveiled in UAE
Nevera, world’s ‘fastest EV’ car, unveiled in UAE
OIL AND GAS

Al Rushaid lands Saudi ethylene plant expansion contract

Al Rushaid lands Saudi ethylene plant expansion contract
Al Rushaid lands Saudi ethylene plant expansion contract
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE’s LuLu Group invites pitches for $1bln IPO – Bloomberg

2.

Egyptian pound forecast to drop to least 55/$ by year-end

3.

Saudi ports investments including NEOM could be impacted if Red Sea crisis continues

4.

Diversification plans to drive GCC consulting market revenue to over $4bln in 2023

5.

Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade hits $544bln ahead of deadline

RELATED ARTICLES
1

IMF says Qatar economy resilient, growth normalising

2

Qatar population crosses 3mln

3

Qatar's Minister of Labour, ILO Director-General discuss enhancing collaborations

4

Shura Council reviews CGB plans for developing, employing national cadres in Qatar

5

Social Development and Family Ministry, Qatar initiative to enhance role of family in building society

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth
Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

LATEST VIDEO

EDUCATION

VIDEO: Millionaire owner of DPS, Dinesh Kothari, plans new schools in UAE

VIDEO: Millionaire owner of DPS, Dinesh Kothari, plans new schools in UAE
VIDEO: Millionaire owner of DPS, Dinesh Kothari, plans new schools in UAE

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's DEWA Q4 profit rises 15%; announces cash dividend

Dubai's DEWA Q4 profit rises 15%; announces cash dividend
Dubai's DEWA Q4 profit rises 15%; announces cash dividend
EQUITIES

Saudi Awwal Bank 2023 profit rises 45% to $1.9bln; beats estimate

INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia’s PIF-backed Tasaru invests in autonomous mobility firms in Croatia, Austria

INVESTMENT

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invests in Ardian’s fund

LATEST NEWS
1

Paris Olympics medals to contain 'piece of Eiffel Tower'

2

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 27,840

3

Russia blocks anti-Putin campaigner Nadezhdin from election

4

Two killed in blast near polling station in southwest Pakistan: official

5

Siemens sticks to outlook as profits jump

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds