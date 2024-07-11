The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the implementation of Ministerial Decision No (60) for the year 2024, issued by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, reducing the MoCI’s service fees for the commercial, industrial, business development, and consumer protection sectors, down by up to 90 percent on some services. The decision will come into force from Thursday.

The decision comes within the framework of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s strategy to enhance the investment environment and develop the commercial, industrial, and business development sectors in Qatar, in line with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, of achieving sustainable economic growth, economic diversification, and developing the business environment in pursuit of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry evaluated and determined the reduced fees for services following a thorough study of business environment requirements and investor needs.

The reduced service fees include Commercial Registration, Commercial Permit, Commercial Agents Registry, Commercial Company Services, Practicing Consultancy Services, Auditors, Quality Licenses, Patent Services, Protection of Designs and Industrial Models, and Industrial Development Services.

It is expected that the decision will contribute to providing an ideal environment for local and foreign investors, which will enhance the position of the State ofQatar as an attractive investment destination, and will have a positive impact on the services related to establishing companies, issuing commercial records and licensing shops, and will encourage and support the establishment of new projects and businesses in Qatar.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

