DOHA: The Ministry of Labour has highlighted the most prominent features of the draft law on nationalisation of jobs in the private sector after the Council of Ministers approved the draft law and referred it to the Shura Council.

The draft law comes in line with the Qatar Vision 2030 within the human development pillar, by providing qualitative investments and creating employment and training opportunities for all male and female citizens. It is also in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Labour in raising the rates of effective participation of the national workforce in private sector institutions and companies, and opening career fields and opportunities for citizens within the activities of the National Manpower Affairs Program in the labour market, thus increasing the benefit from qualified national competencies.

The ministry explained that the new draft law aims to develop the attractiveness of the labour market for the national workforce, increase the ability of companies and institutions to attract and absorb citizens, stimulate the participation of Qataris in the private sector, provide job stability for national cadres during the work period, develop the professional skills of the national workforce, and meet the need of the labour market to includequalified cadres, and encourageprivate sector companies and institutions to recruit and attract male and female citizens.

Itpointed out that the draft law has given the ministry the powers to provide incentives, facilities and privileges, and to send citizens to complete their university studies in coordination with the relevant authorities to fill jobs in the private sector.

Appointment is limited to Qatari men and women in leadership and specialized positions in the private sector, in addition to qualifying and training the national workforce to assume leadership positions in this sector.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

