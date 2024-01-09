Social media
Qatar's Hamad International Airport handles over 45mln passengers in 2023

Hamad International Airport's ambitious expansion, poised to welcome in excess of 70mn travellers annually, embodies a multi-faceted strategy for exceptional passenger experience

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 9, 2024
Hamad International Airport (HIA) handled more than 45mn passengers in 2023, up 31% on 2022, it was announced Monday.
Passenger volumes continued to climb in 2023, surpassing even the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup, a statement explained.
Since its inception in 2014, HIA consistently demonstrated robust growth, tallying a cumulative passenger count of close to 303mn. It has thus demonstrated a 63% increase in annual passenger volume since commencement of operations in 2014.
HIA has been ranked among the World's Busiest Airports of 2023 by OAG's Global Airline Schedules Data.
The airport reported 252,059 aircraft movements over the past year, which is a 22% increase compared to the previous year. Hamad International Airport also witnessed growth in cargo operations amounting to a total of 2,340,711 tonnes of cargo. The airport has served a total of 52 airlines in 2023.
Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer said, “At Qatar Airways Group, records aren't just numbers, they drive us to excel beyond expectations. Hamad International Airport's achievements are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to service excellence.
“We spearhead the industry, as we consistently elevate the travel experience to new heights. We're not simply moving people, we're shaping the future of travel. The airport's record-breaking year is a testament to the aviation industry’s unmatched agility and unwavering spirit.”
“There is no finish line in the pursuit of offering exceptional travel experience. It is our goal to continuously refine journeys in 2024, with seamless connections, innovative services, and facilities that constantly evolve to match the ever-growing expectations of our discerning passengers."
National carrier, Qatar Airways revealed its 2024 network expansion, featuring an exciting summer schedule aimed at enhancing passenger connectivity to Europe’s cities. The airline has expanded to Hamburg and has returned to Venice, further broadening its global network for travelers.
In the realm of partnerships, Hamad International Airport has strengthened its global network by welcoming esteemed airlines such as Vistara, Air Iberia, Xiamen and others in 2023.
Having served some 255 destinations in 2023, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flight destinations – HIA continues to expand its reach and enhance connectivity on a global scale.
HIA earned recognition as the second most connected airport in the Middle East, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) Index.
In 2023 alone, the airport secured prestigious titles, including being named the World's Second-Best Airport, World's Best Airport Shopping, Best Airport in the Middle East for the ninth consecutive year and the Cleanest Airport in the Middle East by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.
Embracing innovation and cutting-edge technology, HIA has introduced advancements in passenger services that redefine the travel experience.
The implementation of QR codes have provided an easy-to-use wayfinding solution through different digital touchpoints conveniently located across the airport’s expansive terminal. Additionally, the integration of over 40 user-friendly Passenger Digital Assistance kiosks provides easy access to information, assist in navigation and help passengers through live video calls to customer service agents.
Currently advancing into phase B of its expansion plans, the airport is poised to reintroduce travel on an even grander scale.
Hamad International Airport's ambitious expansion, poised to welcome in excess of 70mn travellers annually, embodies a multi-faceted strategy for exceptional passenger experience, supporting Qatar Airways' growth trajectory, and delivering towards the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030.
EQUITIES

Foreign funds’ higher net buying pulls Qatar Stock Exchange up 39 points

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track Asian shares higher

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

GCC visitors enhance Qatar tourism growth In November: PSA

ECONOMY

UAE and Azerbaijani Presidents discuss enhancing bilateral relations and oversee exchange of agreements

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Qatar banking sector sees growth in deposits, promising rise in private sector credit in November 2023: QNBFS

CULTURE

Proposal to save traditional homes in Bahrain

REAL ESTATE

Real estate milestone in Bahrain

ECONOMY

Setting stage for new phase of development in Bahrain

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

AVIATION

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority files $3.6mln claim against Jazeera Airways

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Dubai once again takes top spot in TripAdvisor poll

OIL AND GAS

ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dubai JV completes first strategic investment in US-based engineering firm

ACQUISITION

Aldar acquires Dubai’s 7 Central and land plot to develop logistics space for $272mln

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

