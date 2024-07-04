DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - The Cabinet was informed of the Shura Council's approval of the following draft laws:

1 - A draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (25) of 2015 regarding civil defence.

2 - A draft law amending some provisions of the tenders and auctions law promulgated by Law No. (24) of 2015.

3 - A draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (9) of 2017 regarding the organization of schools.

4 - A draft law amending some provisions of the penal code promulgated by Law No. (11) of 2004.

5 - A draft law regarding the nationalization of jobs in the private sector.

6 - A draft law regulating district cooling services.

7 - A draft law regarding the protection of public electrical and water installations.

8 - A draft law issuing a unified industrial organization system (law) for the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Second - The Cabinet approved a draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices and referred it to the Shura Council.The preparation of the draft law comes to replace Law No. (26) of 2006 regulating air travel offices, and Law No. (6) of 2010 regulating air cargo offices, within the framework of modernizing legislation to keep pace with developments in this sector, and in accordance with the requirements of international organizations.

Third - The Cabinet approved a draft law regulating health research and referred it to the Shura Council.The draft law aims to improve health and therapeutic care, by conducting health research, providing guarantees to preserve the health and safety of participants, and working on the correct application of the principles and ethics regulating health research in its various fields.

Fourth - The Cabinet approved the following draft decisions:

1 - A draft Cabinet decision regarding the controls and conditions for registering private documents at the National Archives of Qatar.

2 - A draft Cabinet decision regarding the foundations, controls and procedures for classifying documents in terms of confidentiality and the rules for accessing them.

3 - A draft Cabinet decision regarding controls, conditions and rules for the destruction of documents and archives.

4 - A draft Cabinet decision to form a committee for the destruction of documents and archives.

5 - A draft Cabinet decision to form a documents evaluation committee, its work system, and determine the remuneration of its members.

6 - A draft Cabinet decision regarding controls and procedures for transferring and sorting public documents and transferring archives.

7 - A draft decision of the Board of Trustees of the National Archives of Qatar regarding the conditions, controls and procedures for accessing and benefiting from private archives and documents.

The preparation of draft decisions comes in the implementation of the provisions of Law No. (7) of 2023 regarding documents and archives.

Fifth - The Cabinet approved a draft decision of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology appointing Qatar Postal Services Company as a general postal operator.The draft decision is prepared in implementation of the provisions of Article (14) of the postal services regulation law promulgated by Law No. (15) of 2023.

Sixth: The Cabinet approved draft decisions of the Minister of Justice regarding

1 - Determine the controls and procedures for accepting and depositing notarized documents before foreign authorities.

2 - Conditions and procedures for submitting an executive copy to replace a lost or damaged one.

3 - Determine the conditions, controls and procedures for transferring the originals of notarized documents, records and documents associated with them from the Documentation Department to the competent court or prosecution.

4 - Conditions and procedures for informing the assigned expert.

5 - Seeking the assistance of a translator from outside the roster of experts.

6 - Controls and procedures for electronic documentation.

7 - Organizing the electronic registry of agencies and specifying its data and the rules and procedures for registration therein.

8 - Determine the controls and procedures for organizing and preserving records, documents and indexes related to documentation.

The preparation of draft decisions comes in the implementation of the provisions of Law No. (1) of 2023 regarding documentation.

Seventh - The Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council on the desire expressed by the Shura Council regarding organizing private schools, and the views of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in this regard, and took the appropriate decision regarding it.

Eighth - The Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify:

1 - A memorandum of understanding between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of the Philippines for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

2 - Maritime Transport Agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

3 - Agreement on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Ninth - The Cabinet reviewed the following two issues and took the appropriate decision regarding them:

1 - A report on the results of the visit made by the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to the Republic of Montenegro.2 - A report on the results of the participation of the delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, in the work of the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence.

