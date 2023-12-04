DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaHH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, chaired in Doha the first meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Executive Committee of the Coordination Council.

During the meeting, the two work teams of the Council’s General Secretariat presented a review of the preparatory work and the outputs of the subcommittees emanating from the Council and its work teams during the last period, and the objectives, initiatives and memorandums of understanding they included that are scheduled to be signed duringthe next meeting of the Council.

The heads of the Executive Committee on both sides praised the existing cooperation and coordination between the Council’s subcommittees and the work teams of the Council’s General Secretariat on both sides, which comes in preparation for the seventh meeting of the Council. They stressed the importance of continuing coordination between the two sides in a way that meets the aspirations of the two countries' leadership and achieves the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

