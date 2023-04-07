Qatar University College of Engineering (QU-CENG) and Boeing have joined forces to launch a new robotics competition aimed at promoting innovation in robotics among university students. The competition is set to be a major event on QU-CENG’s academic calendar, with a focus on inspiring the next generation of engineers. The two institutions invite undergraduate QU-CENG students to participate in designing and developing vision bots that can perform various tasks, including object identification and tracking, navigating complex environments and interaction with humans.

Dr Khaled Kamal Naji, dean of QU’s College of Engineering, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Boeing to launch this competition. Robotics is a rapidly advancing field with the potential to revolutionise multiple industries and improve our daily lives in many ways. By offering students a platform to engage with industry experts we hope to inspire creativity and innovation in this field.”

The partnership goes back to 2016 and reflects a shared commitment to fostering talent and promoting innovation. Kuljit Ghata-Aura, Boeing president in the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, said: “By collaborating with the next generation of engineering talent from Qatar University, we are preparing the ground for technological advancements that will shape the future of aerospace in our region.”

Teams of up to three students can apply for the competition. It will culminate with an event on May 4, 2023 where the top teams will present their vision bots to a panel of judges, including an expert from Boeing.The winners will receive prizes at an award ceremony during the Creativity and Innovation Forum at Qatar University on May 23, 2023.

