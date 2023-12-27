Social media
EDUCATION

Qatar University accepts 1,000 students for Spring 2024 semester

Students are admitted each semester based on each college's capacity

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 27, 2023
Qatar University (QU) announced the acceptance of about 1,000 male and female students for the undergraduate programme for the Spring 2024 semester. Qataris constitute 70% of the total number of accepted students.
On this occasion, Vice-President for Student Affairs at Qatar University Dr Eiman Mustafawi explained that admission is based on competition among applicants. Meeting the minimum requirements in secondary education does not guarantee admission to a college. Students are admitted each semester based on each college's capacity.
She noted that students who did not secure admission for the Spring 2024 semester can reapply for the subsequent Fall 2024 semester.
Dr Mustafawi emphasised the university's continuous support for its students, encouraging active participation in student life and the utilisation of academic resources to enhance their capabilities, support their excellence, and contribute to their intellectual and cultural development, fostering their educational experience and personal growth.
Regarding the electronic orientation program, Director of Admissions Prof Lolwa al-Rabeei said that the orientation programme for transfer students will take place on January 10, while for new students, it will occur on January 14 for all colleges.
Al-Rabeei highlighted that the orientation programme aims to provide new students with university information, policies, and remote academic services, stressing that completing the programme is mandatory for all students to enroll. Students failing to finish the orientation program won't be able to register for courses or attend lectures in the Spring 2024 semester, leading to the cancellation of their admission and requiring them to reapply in a subsequent semester.
Classes for the Spring 2024 semester will begin on January 21, with the add/drop period ending on January 25.
QU also announced scholarship decisions, including awards for excellence, children of GCC nationals with Qatari secondary certificates, and children of QU staff, for new and enrolled students in the Spring 2024 semester. The announcement for outstanding performance scholarships for enrolled students will be on January 21.
