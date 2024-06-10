Social media
Qatar, UN join forces for women empowerment

The State of Qatar and UN Women signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Doha Sunday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 10, 2024
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
The State of Qatar and UN Women signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Doha Sunday on women's empowerment in the presence of HE Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The MoU was co-signed by HE Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MSDF Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani and Executive Director of UN Women and Under-Secretary-General of the UN Sima Sami.

The MoU primarily aims to forge cooperation to empower women and advance their rights, in addition to highlighting their role through strengthening women's economic and social engagement as set out in the Qatar National Vision 2030 and reinforcing the shared efforts to empower women through crafting sustainable development policies and programs in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The pact underlines cooperation to achieve the shared objectives of the two sides with respect to advance the sustainable development as determined by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), pertaining to empowering the Qatari women through the work means and fields that have been agreed upon, so as to accelerate progression, innovation and technology, in pursuit of advancing the pioneering women's leadership.

The MoU also stipulates enhancing women's engagement in the public life through dialogues, data generation, knowledge exchange, and reinforcing their leading role and representation through equal opportunities initiatives.
EDUCATION

Qatar Chamber Education Committee reviews developments in private education sector

EQUITIES

QSE enters seventh day of bull-run as index inches towards 9,600 levels

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise in early trade on firmer oil prices

DIPLOMACY

'GCC-Turkiye joint action plan effective'

DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM: Gulf-Yemeni relations fraternal and solid

HAJ

Qatari Haj Mission discuss preparations

RETAIL

Al Meera Oman & Shell Oman enter strategic partnership to launch 57 co-branded Shell Select, Al Meera stores

FINTECH

Qatar Charity app allows donations for various initiatives

