Qatar Tourism wins Mena Digital Awards

The Best Use of Digital in the Travel, Sport, and Entertainment Sector award demonstrates QT’s effectiveness in using digital platforms and channels to deliver a holistic brand experience

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 26, 2023
Qatar Tourism (QT) received three awards at the Mena Digital Awards, which aim to promote digital innovation and media in the region.
QT was awarded Best Web Platform, Best Application (Mobile/Tablet), and Best Use of Digital in the Travel, Sport, and Entertainment Sector.
The Best Web Platform award recognises QT’s Visit Qatar websites for its quality, UX approach, technology, degree of customisation, multi-platform adaptation, utility, and more. The Best Application (Mobile/Tablet) award highlights the original and innovative approach showcased by QT’s Visit Qatar mobile application.
The Best Use of Digital in the Travel, Sport, and Entertainment Sector award demonstrates QT’s effectiveness in using digital platforms and channels to deliver a holistic brand experience.
In a press statement, Sheikha Noor Abdulla al-Thani, acting head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at QT, said: “As part of our long-term strategy to position Qatar as a leading, world-class tourist destination, we are focused on creating innovative and curated travel experiences for our guests.
“Our website and app prioritise user-centricity and deliver personalised recommendations for travellers to create itineraries that can suit their every preference while in Qatar.”
The Visit Qatar mobile application presents the destination in innovative formats such as 360-degree videos, while offering data-driven, catalogued and inspirational experiences for its users.
The Visit Qatar website and mobile application are available in eight languages: English, French, Italian, Arabic, German, Turkish and Spanish, and Mandarin.
