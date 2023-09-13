Having just concluded its Summer in Qatar programme which brought to audiences the smash-hit Disney On Ice, the country’s first-ever toy festival, and a number of live performances, Qatar Tourism has announced a new line-up of events set to take place on September 21 and 23.

The Arab Tourism Capital of the year will host some of the region’s most popular artists at the renowned Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), entertaining live audiences with exceptional performances.

On Thursday, September 21, and in collaboration with ‘Tarteeb’, Qatar will host a concert that will feature top-performing Khaliji artistes Khalid Abdurahman, Musaed Albelushi and Nasser Alkubaisi. The concert takes place at the expansive, three-tiered concert hall, the Al Mayassa Theatre at QNCC. Doors will open at 6:30pm and tickets can be purchased at: http://bit.ly/45ExJVn

The same venue will see a stunning set led by acclaimed Egyptian musician, Omar Khairat, on Saturday, September 23. Audiences can enjoy a performance of the musician’s leading compositions through tickets purchased at: https://bit.ly/3Lmakjw

Commenting on the latest round-up of events, Dr Buthaina Al Janahi, head of Communications at Qatar Tourism, said: “As part of our long-term strategy to become the fastest growing tourism destination in the region, we aim to create a robust calendar of thrilling, year-round events that can entertain residents and visitors of every age. We are excited to bring this diverse range of talent to Qatar’s beautiful venues, and we look forward to showcasing Qatar as a prime destination for such notable events.”

In addition to the upcoming line-up of concerts, residents can explore Qatar Tourism’s recently published September edition of its monthly ‘Qatar Calendar,’ the official guide on headline events taking place across the country.

From symphonic performances by the Qatar Philharmonic to art exhibitions and sports championships, residents can follow Qatar Calendar to make the most out of their holiday in Qatar. All events and activities can be found at www.Qatarcalendar.com. Follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

