DOHA: Qatar Tourism announced the addition of the Sealine Adventure Hub to the line-up of automotive festivities taking place across the country during the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar 2023 which is scheduled to start early next October at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The event, held from October 7 to 13, will be a destination for adventure enthusiasts who want to take on the challenges of driving across the most difficult terrains and off-roads, as it is located in a resort surrounded by dunes.

It is an extension of the GIMS, and the outdoor exhibition will include new cars, as well as the most famous cars equipped for driving across the most difficult terrain.

Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism Sheikha Hessa Al Thani said that they are delighted to introduce the Sealine Adventure Hub as a part of GIMS Qatar 2023.

It will offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Qatar's desert while witnessing exhilarating off-road performances.

It is one of several events taking place during the inaugural edition of the GIMS Qatar 2023, which runs from October 5 to 14. Qatar will transform during this period into the ultimate automotive festival with immersive experiences that span prominent tourism destinations in the country, including Lusail Boulevard, the National Museum of Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit.

Covering more than 10,000sqm, GIMS Qatar 2023 is set to be the region's most prominent automotive show, featuring 30 renowned automotive brands and 10 new cars will be revealed for the first time.

Hosting the GIMS is part of Qatar Tourism's strategy to become the fastest-growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

