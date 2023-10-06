With the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and Expo 2023 Doha all lined up in October, the latest edition of the Qatar Tourism monthly Qatar Calendar guide is packed with some of the biggest events of the year.

In addition to major sporting events, October will see international art exhibitions, significant trade fairs and musical performances, among other events, which collectively cater to diverse tastes and interests and are suited to audiences of all ages.

Commenting on the exciting calendar for this month, Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al Thani, acting head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar is a hub for global, world-class events, which will be clearly demonstrated in this upcoming calendar of events in October. Taking place across some of Qatar’s most elaborate venues, the events simultaneously highlight Qatar’s commitment to creating premium sporting facilities, concert halls, museums and green spaces that elevate the leisure and entertainment experience.”

Some of the activities:

Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from Oct 5 to 14.

Spanning over 10,000m² at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the exhibition will host 31 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and much more.

Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will create the ultimate automotive festival of automotive excellence in Qatar with four immersive experiences taking place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 coming up at Lusail International Circuit from Oct 6 to 8.

The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 will be coming to the iconic Lusail International Circuit, offering an exciting weekend for fans to witness the world’s most elite drivers go head-to-head.

Qatar Olympic Committee Padel Championship to be held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex from Oct 16 to 22.

The Qatar Olympic Committee Padel Championship will see professional players compete in one of the many Padel Championships in Qatar.

2023 CBQ Masters Golf Championship at Doha Golf Club from Oct 26 to 29.

The highly anticipated sporting event is widely known for bringing together the world’s best golf talents, the likes of Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Ernie Els, and Henrik Stenson who have all competed in past years.

Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park from Oct 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024

The first A1 international horticultural Expo in the MENA region will be hosted in Qatar with the Expo 2023 Doha taking place over the expansive grounds of Al Bidda Park. Set to bring together thought leaders and thinkers of the industry, the event will shed light on how we can better our environment and develop our economies sustainably and with more green spaces. With its six-month duration, Expo 2023 Doha will offer an unparalleled opportunity for tourists to experience Qatar.

Arab Fintech Forum coming up at Ritz-Carlton Doha Hotel on Oct 10 and 11.

Tech enthusiasts are in for a treat, as the Arab Fintech Forum will be hosted in Doha where it will be addressing the challenges and opportunities of the global fintech ecosystem.

M7 Pop-Up at M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha from Oct 22 to Nov 3.

M7 at Msheireb Downtown Doha will host its first pop-up event of the year, where emerging designers from the region will showcase their work to local and international audiences.

Index Design Qatar 2023 to be held Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from Oct 23 to 25.

Part of the index portfolio of events, Index Design Qatar 2023 connects guests with global brands and manufacturers to discover the next big thing in interior design.

Asjad Jewellery holding Al Hazm from Oct 26 to 30.

Jewellery enthusiasts can head over to Al Hazm mall to witness one of the most luxurious jewellery exhibitions in the Middle East.

Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran to be heldat Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) from Oct 23, 2023 to April 20, 2024.

Those who are interested in history and art will have the chance to visit this exciting exhibition, which highlights the critical role of silk during the Safavid period (1501-1736 CE).

