Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023 concluded with unprecedented engagement, underscoring Qatar’s steadfast dedication to sustainability.

Organised by Earthna, a member of Qatar Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the eighth edition witnessed a historic turnout, featuring more than 470 events that involved the public, government entities, NGOs, and businesses.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth, with more than 60 events, emphasised the importance of cross-community collaboration in fostering sustainable practices.

Minister of Sports and Youth HE Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali highlighted the diverse activities, including symposiums, tree planting, cycling tours, and arts workshops, aimed at enhancing environmental awareness among the youth.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, executive director of Earthna, emphasised Qatar’s commitment to sustainable development and the collective responsibility for driving real change.

The record-breaking participation in Qatar Sustainability Week demonstrated the nation’s widespread dedication, fostering awareness and grassroots-level action.

Throughout the week, Earthna, in collaboration with partners like Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute and the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, conducted workshops on critical topics such as water security, electric vehicles, and carbon emissions reduction.

The outcomes will inform policies, contributing to Qatar’s transition to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. The Eco-Schools Congress, empowering youth to advocate for sustainability, education, and environmental awareness, was a significant highlight.

Activities during the week ranged from beach and desert clean-ups to tree and mangrove planting, recycling initiatives, and seminars on sustainability-related topics.

Dr. Castro de la Mata expressed gratitude to partners, contributors, and the community for making Qatar Sustainability Week a groundbreaking success, fostering collaboration between the private and government sectors.

Strategic partners for QSW 2023 included entities like the Ministry of Municipality/Al Wakra, Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Museums, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy. Community partners, such as LuLu Hypermarket, Doha College, and Qatar Post, played a vital role in expanding the reach and impact of the initiative.

Earthna, established under Qatar Foundation, is a non-profit centre focused on policy research and advocacy, bridging technical expertise with policy advice to shape sustainable futures.

Through multidisciplinary programming, Earthna addresses hot and arid climates, sustainable cities, and sustainable energy, emphasising QF’s Education City as a testbed for innovative solutions.

Qatar Foundation, founded in 1995, is a non-profit organisation supporting Qatar’s journey to a diversified and sustainable economy.

Committed to providing quality education, QF’s ecosystem encompasses education, research and development, and community development, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and innovation.

