DOHA: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a workshop titled 'International Expert on Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs) Applications,' in cooperation with the Regional Network Consultancy (RNC), a member of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility (CSR), with the participation of 41 trainees.

The five-day workshop, the first of its kind in Qatar, addressed a range of topics related to sustainable development, including its definition, determinants, and causes, as well as its economic, environmental, and social objectives and applications. It also highlighted models and applications of sustainable societies and proposed methods for applying SDGs in institutions and companies.

On that occasion, Assistant Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at QC Maryam Al Srour said that the workshop highlighted the Chamber's commitment to raising awareness about SDGs among companies and institutions. Al Srour also emphasized that the workshop was part of the memorandum of understanding signed between QC and the Regional Network Consultancy, which aimed to implement several training courses in the field of CSR.

The workshop further discussed the role of sustainable development globally, and the concept of green society and its tools for implementing SDGs. Furthermore, it reviewed reports for professional documentation of the practices and activities of institutions with international standards.

