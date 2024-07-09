Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>'Doha sees noticeable in...
SUSTAINABILITY

'Doha sees noticeable increase in biodiversity'

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The sustainable solutions, which are deployed every day in Qatar, are directly contributing to the circular economy

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 9, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARSUSTAINABILITY
PHOTO
The Green Up project, undertaken by Veolia Qatar, has transformed Doha's landscape, making the country greener with a "significant embellishment" of the urban environment, according to a top official of the French environmental services company.

"A noticeable increase in biodiversity has been observed, and the environmental forest that we maintain at the Doha North Plant is its emblematic representation," Laurent Gestin, chief executive officer, Veolia Qatar told Gulf Times in an interview.

He said the more than 90,000 trees it represents (28 species planted on 750 hectares) have become a sanctuary where natural life has resumed its rightful place, welcoming more than 30 different species of birds each year, many of which are migratory.

The sustainable solutions, which are deployed every day in Qatar, are directly contributing to the circular economy, he said, highlighting its 10-year framework agreement signed in 2020 between Veolia and the public works authority (Ashghal).

On the agreement, he said this (Green Up) project aligns with the desire and ambition of Qataris for increased sobriety and frugality, as Veolia's ongoing efforts in energy efficiency and operational excellence have already allowed for substantial reductions in the carbon footprint.

Veolia's sanitation services, available 24/7, allow for the complete depollution and regeneration of valuable water resources (99.7% of the municipal wastewater) and avoid the very significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that would have been generated if the same volumes of water had been produced by desalination of seawater, he said.

"This project has already profoundly transformed the landscape of Qatar, making the emirate greener with a significant embellishment of the urban environment," he added.

On solid waste management, Gestin said it aims to accelerate the development of alternative energy sources, and thus, the production of low-carbon local energy, through the capture and recovery of biogas from landfills, and the conversion of municipal and hazardous waste into energy resources.

"In a virtuous circular waste economy, it is possible to consider the conversion of municipal and hazardous waste into energy resources; generally steam for local industrial use and electricity to power the national electricity grid," he said.

Qatar has already deployed impressive photovoltaic projects but the further development of additional alternative energy sources would definitely position the country among the pioneering countries mobilised against climate change, according to him.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;

Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;
Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;
MARITIME

Qatar boosts maritime growth with new shipping event in 2025

Qatar boosts maritime growth with new shipping event in 2025
Qatar boosts maritime growth with new shipping event in 2025
AGRICULTURE

New success for agriculture research in Qatar

New success for agriculture research in Qatar
New success for agriculture research in Qatar
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Global Finance recognises QDB as ‘Qatar’s Best SME Bank and Trade Finance Provider for 2024’

Global Finance recognises QDB as ‘Qatar’s Best SME Bank and Trade Finance Provider for 2024’
Global Finance recognises QDB as ‘Qatar’s Best SME Bank and Trade Finance Provider for 2024’
CYBERSECURITY

Cybersecurity risks highlighted in Bahrain

Cybersecurity risks highlighted in Bahrain
Cybersecurity risks highlighted in Bahrain
FUNDS

GFH Partners,Bahrain launches seventh logistics and industrial fund in US

GFH Partners,Bahrain launches seventh logistics and industrial fund in US
GFH Partners,Bahrain launches seventh logistics and industrial fund in US
INVESTMENT

Bahrain attracts $6.8bln foreign direct investment

Bahrain attracts $6.8bln foreign direct investment
Bahrain attracts $6.8bln foreign direct investment
OIL

Kuwait Oil Company ‘plans’ to align with national oil strategy

Kuwait Oil Company ‘plans’ to align with national oil strategy
Kuwait Oil Company ‘plans’ to align with national oil strategy

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE Q2 bank earnings set to decline; Saudi to deliver highest YoY earnings growth in GCC

2.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to buy new Saudi Re shares for $114mln

3.

State-owned oil and gas firm SNOC breaks ground on Sharjah's largest solar power plant

4.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy to sell 29% stake in Nomu IPO; sets price range

5.

Qatar Islamic Bank backs out of bid to acquire Egypt's United Bank - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar’s clean energy strategy aims to diversify into renewables

2

Qatar Municipality launches phase one of Smart Cities Solutions Project

3

Qatar eyes sustainable future with eco initiatives

4

Strategy to cut Qatar LNG facilities’ carbon intensity by 35%

5

Qatar stresses need for dialogue atBonn Climate Change Conference

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment
UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment
INVESTMENT

Investments in MENA start-ups fell 46% to $882mln in H1 2024

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund considers sale of stake in Turkcell

BONDS

More mandatory convertible bond issuances likely if interest rates stay high

LATEST NEWS
1

Cboe files for SEC approval to list Solana ETFs, starts clock for required decision

2

Samsung Electronics wins cutting-edge AI chip order from Japan's Preferred Networks

3

Upstart Spain confront seasoned France for spot in Euros final

4

Cryptoverse: Traders hold breath for ether ETF fever

5

Funds approach record short in CBOT corn after larger US plantings - Braun

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds