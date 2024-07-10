Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Stock Exchange edg...
EQUITIES

Qatar Stock Exchange edges up; insurance, realty and transport counters see excess demand

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Qatar Index settled about nine points or 0.09% higher at 10,165.76 points

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 10, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARFINANCIAL SERVICESEQUITIES
PHOTO
Ahead of the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday witnessed violent gyrations for most part of the trading session to finally wind up nine points higher.

A higher than average demand in the insurance, real estate and transport sectors was visible as the 20-stock Qatar Index settled about nine points or 0.09% higher at 10,165.76 points. The market had seen an intraday low of 10,146 points.

The foreign institutions were seen increasingly net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 6.14%.

The local retail investors’ weakened net selling pressure had its influence in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.14bn or 0.19% to QR586.96bn on the back of microcap segments.

The Gulf institutions’ lower net profit booking had its say in the main market, which saw 7,928 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn trade across five deals.

The foreign individuals’ weakened net selling played its part in lifting the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills and sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen outperforming the main barometer in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The Total Return Index was up 0.09%, the All Share Index by 0.13% and the All Islamic Index by 0.12% in the main market.

The insurance sector index gained 0.88%, realty (0.42%), transport (0.21%), banks and financial services (0.18%), telecom (0.09%) and industrials (0.02%); while consumer goods and services declined 0.51%.

Major gainers in the main bourse included Ahlibank Qatar, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar Insurance, Mannai Corporation, Gulf Warehousing, Industries Qatar, Barwa, Mazaya Qatar and Ooredoo.

Nevertheless, Inma Holding, Mekdam Holding, Commercial Bank, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Widam Food, Al Khaleej Takaful and Vodafone Qatar were among the losers in the main bourse. In the venture market, both Al Mahhar Holding and Techno Q saw their shares depreciate in value.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR18.56mn compared to QR5.53mn on July 8.

The Qatari individual investors’ net selling fell noticeably to QR22.92mn against QR27.69mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking weakened perceptibly to QR9.86mn compared to QR14.33mn on Monday.

The foreign individual investors’ net selling shrank markedly to QR0.84mn against QR2.98mn on July 8.

However, the Arab retail investors’ net selling expanded notably to QR3.34mn compared to QR2mn the previous day.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking increased notably to QR1.44mn against QR0.24mn on Monday.

The domestic institutions’ net buying weakened drastically to QR19.86mn compared to QR41.72mn on July 8.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net sellers to the tune of QR0.09mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market narrowed 27% to 111.65mn shares, value by 21% to QR365.37mn and transactions by 1% to 14,301.

The venture market saw 57% surge in trade volumes to 1.05mn equities and 44% in value to QR2.27mn but on 2% fall in deals to 146.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

High humidity prevails in Qatar

High humidity prevails in Qatar
High humidity prevails in Qatar
TRADE

Qatar Energy at forefront of rising LNG vessel capacities globally: International Gas Union

Qatar Energy at forefront of rising LNG vessel capacities globally: International Gas Union
Qatar Energy at forefront of rising LNG vessel capacities globally: International Gas Union
TELECOM

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison looks to grow home broadband subscribers to 2mln by 2028

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison looks to grow home broadband subscribers to 2mln by 2028
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison looks to grow home broadband subscribers to 2mln by 2028
EDUCATION

Al-Attiyah Foundation, University of Doha for Science and Technology partner to develop future energy and sustainability leaders

Al-Attiyah Foundation, University of Doha for Science and Technology partner to develop future energy and sustainability leaders
Al-Attiyah Foundation, University of Doha for Science and Technology partner to develop future energy and sustainability leaders
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation invites project proposals on Qatar-UK collaboration on AI

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation invites project proposals on Qatar-UK collaboration on AI
Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation invites project proposals on Qatar-UK collaboration on AI
INVESTMENT

Bahrain Economic Development Board in major push to attract UK investment

Bahrain Economic Development Board in major push to attract UK investment
Bahrain Economic Development Board in major push to attract UK investment
AVIATION

GCC airports expanding on tourism boom hopes

GCC airports expanding on tourism boom hopes
GCC airports expanding on tourism boom hopes
CYBERSECURITY

Cybersecurity awareness campaign to be launched in Bahrain

Cybersecurity awareness campaign to be launched in Bahrain
Cybersecurity awareness campaign to be launched in Bahrain

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

More mandatory convertible bond issuances likely if interest rates stay high

2.

Investments in MENA start-ups fell 46% to $882mln in H1 2024

3.

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment

4.

State-owned oil and gas firm SNOC breaks ground on Sharjah's largest solar power plant

5.

Ras Al Khaimah Government increases stake in RAK Properties

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;

2

Gulf's biggest bank by assets, Qatar National Bank's H1 net profit up 7%

3

Qatar Stock Exchange closes 0.2% higher

4

Domestic funds, foreign individuals lift Qatar Stock Exchange; Islamic equities outperform

5

Techno Q’s listing on Qatar Stock Exchange's venture market ‘blazing a trail for next generation'

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

FINANCIAL SERVICES

VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2
VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENERGY

Shell, BP, Total, Mitsui take stakes in UAE ADNOC's LNG project

Shell, BP, Total, Mitsui take stakes in UAE ADNOC's LNG project
Shell, BP, Total, Mitsui take stakes in UAE ADNOC's LNG project
BONDS

UAE's Sharjah begins EUR500mln sustainable bond sales

EQUITIES

Saudi Re concludes sale of stake in Probitas for $157mln

FINANCIAL SERVICES

VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

LATEST NEWS
1

EFG Hermes plays key role in Electra's $449mln stake deal

2

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets heads of global energy companies

3

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed three new Sukuk issuances by Indonesia totalling $2.35bln

4

Afreximbank plans $3.2bln boost for Egyptian banks, companies

5

Germany's top landlord predicts more casualties as property crash bites

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds