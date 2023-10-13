Social media
Qatar signs joint cooperation agreements with IMF on SDRs

This strategic partnership paves the way for future cooperation in formulating proposals and contributions between the two parties

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 13, 2023
The Government of the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, signed two agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), titled State of Qatars Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) commitment to the IMF, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the IMF held from 9 to 15 October 2023 in Marrakesh, the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco.
This strategic partnership paves the way for future cooperation in formulating proposals and contributions between the two parties, through the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) fund agreement: where states grant soft loans, with the State of Qatars contribution being a loan from the special drawing rights account, which will be considered a soft loan (an implicit contribution to the aid). The Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) fund agreement: where contributions will be in the form of subscription packages consisting of loans, deposits and reserves in fixed proportions.
HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari welcomed the agreement and said: "The agreements signed today are part of the State of Qatar's ongoing initiatives in its commitment to strengthening multilateral action in order to confront the challenges facing the global economy with the aim of contributing to the development of financial sustainability, supporting countries to overcome crises and reducing poverty."
The agreements follow the official announcement issued during the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum in May. The announcement embodies Qatars leading role in helping least developed countries overcome crisis and mitigating poverty. The global economy faces a number of challenges, including high inflation, increasing debt vulnerabilities, rising poverty and inequality, slow growth and tighter financial conditions. Addressing these challenges requires additional resources, stemming notably from the rising south-to-south economy and the new growth opportunities it offers to the global business community.
The State of Qatar recognises these growing needs and has continued to deliver on its commitment to strengthen multilateral action to address the current challenges with the aim to contribute to the new global growth story.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

