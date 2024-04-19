Social media
Qatar's Minister of Finance meets IMF Managing Director

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 19, 2024
HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of his participation in the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region in Washington.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade fields, and means to develop them, in addition to aspects of joint cooperation.
