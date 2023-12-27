Officials from Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) Tuesday met Saudi counterparts to discuss the data exchange mechanism between Abu Samra and Salwa border crossings between the two countries.

The meeting was held via videoconferencing.



The Qatari delegation was headed by the Director of Criminal Evidences and Information Department Brigadier General Dr Ali Taleb Afifah and the Saudi side was headed by Assistant Director General of Passports for Ports Affairs Major General Saud bin Bandar al-Soor.

