Qatar-Saudi co-ordination council meets in Doha

The working group of the Economy, Trade, and Industry committee of the Qatari-Saudi Co-ordination Council held a meeting in Doha

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 22, 2023
Qatar and Saudi Arabia Monday explored ways to strengthen the bilateral trade and economic relations as they held discussions on mechanism to activate the import and export initiatives.
Sultan bin Rashid al-Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, chaired the Qatari side while Al-Baraa bin Basem al-Iskandarani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for Economic and International Affairs, chaired the Saudi side. Several government officials from both countries also participated.
During the meeting, officials discussed the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and explored ways to strengthen and develop them to advance joint interests. Additionally, they highlighted the agenda’s issues, especially the mechanisms to activate the import and export initiative between the two countries.
The officials also deliberated on the strategic objectives of the Economy, Trade, and Industry Committee, as well as efforts to advance joint bilateral action in line with the economic visions of both nations.
