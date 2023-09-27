Qatar has realigned its construction sector activities to meet the government’s National Vision 2030 targets for transport and culture in the midst of a slowdown in major project development after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, its growth rate is expected to rise by 9.5% between 2023 and 2030, according to Turner & Townsend’s Qatar Market Intelligence Autumn Q3 2023.

Amidst these developments, transport and culture are taking centre stage in Qatar with the government continuing to invest in infrastructure in line with the 2050 Transport Plan comprising 286 schemes to be awarded in the next few years.

The culture sector is witnessing a diversification, with Qatar taking major initiatives to set up cultural infrastructure – from museum development, preserving UNESCO heritage sites, to building creative incubators that will nurture international talent.

With the aim to strengthen its logistics capability, the government will continue investing in infrastructure that will enable sea ports and airports to expand their handling capacities, in terms of both passengers and cargo. Qatar’s ports have also been crucial for economic development, and they will be of even greater importance as the government works to build on the country’s status as a regional shipping centre.

In the meanwhile, Qatar will witness a notable surge in sustainable construction initiatives over the next few years, incorporating cutting-edge technologies designed to minimise environmental harm.

Public sector organisations in Qatar are setting the example and using digitisation to transform the construction sector. The development of Qatar's green building industry will be greatly aided by this digital infrastructure, said a statement.

Looking ahead to 2030, ongoing activity across the Middle East region, particularly in the Saudi Arabian construction market, will see Qatar compete for labour and resources and this will impact construction cost escalation in the near future.

Doha is currently the most expensive location to build in the region, with an average cost of $2,588 per sqm, according to Turner & Townsend’s latest international construction market survey. As the market changes in 2023, the sector is witnessing challenges related to the availability of professional services, the workforce and contractor capability against the backdrop of the current and forecasted expenditure in the region.

David Smith, Qatar Country Manager, Turner & Townsend, said: “Qatar’s immediate construction industry growth will be supported by investments in transportation and social infrastructure projects. Ongoing sustained receipts of hydrocarbons will support Qatar's efforts to achieve its long-term economic diversification goals through the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.”

“The primary objective of the QNV is to make the emirate an advanced country, capable of diversifying and sustaining its development pillars that can guarantee excellent standards of life for both the present and the future generations.”

