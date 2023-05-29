Qatar’s merchandise trade balance, which represents the difference between total exports and imports, showed a surplus of QR22 billion in April 2023, a decrease of about QR12.2 billion or 35.6 percent compared to April 2022, and increase by nearly QR0.7 billion or 3.5 percent compared to March 2023.

In its statement on Sunday, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) amounted to around QR30.7 billion, showing a decrease of 29.4 percent compared to April 2022, and decrease of 0.5 percent compared to March 2023.

On other hand, the imports of goods in April 2023 amounted to around QR8.7 billion, showing a decrease of 6.3% compared to April 2022 and decrease of 9.3% compared to March 2023. page 8

