Doha: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications company, has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Qatar Airways and Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security to transform the technological landscape of the aviation industry with a sophisticated hybrid multicloud infrastructure.The collaboration will also bolster cyberthreat defences and refine operational efficiency of one of the world’s most highly regarded airlines.

Central to this innovative venture is Ooredoo’s unparalleled network infrastructure, which will serve as a robust foundation, enabling the integration of Zscaler Internet Access to provide cloud native, AI-powered cyberthreat protection and least-privileged access for Qatar Airways.

This integration will ensure safe access to new and migrated applications, consistent cybersecurity for the airline’s global workforce of more than 15,000 users regardless of location, and full inspection of encrypted traffic at infinite scale.

The collaboration marks a monumental advancement in aviation industry cybersecurity, setting a high benchmark for others to pursue.

Reflecting on the joint venture’s potential, Thani Al Malki, chief business officer of Ooredoo, said: “Progress in technology doesn’t have to compromise security. Our concerted efforts ensure that as we stride confidently towards tomorrow, each step is taken with the utmost care for the digital safety of our society and its enterprises. Through this partnership, we’re inspiring a shift towards prioritising security within the global aviation industry in Qatar and beyond.”

