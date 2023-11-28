The four-day long 26th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show-2023 concluded with a gripping finale at Al Shaqab on Saturday. The championship title contests on the final day saw Al Shaqab’s Hader Al Shaqab, owned by Ibrahim Yousef al-Rumaihi, emerging as the champion Senior Stallion. Arab Al Jasmiya of Al Jasmiya Farm won the silver medal while SG Mehwar of Al Yacoub Stud claimed bronze.

The winners were awarded by Bader al-Darwish, President, Qatar Equestrian Federation, and Acting CEO of Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC). The Senior Mares Championship Class saw D Fala of Al Salem Stud being adjudged as the golden winner while Najla Umm Al Azm, owned by Nasser Mohamed Misfer al-Hajri, won silver. Al Zubarah Stud’s Obaida Al Zubarah claimed bronze. In the Junior Colts’ Championship, Areeb Al Nasser of Al Nasser Stud won gold, Jashar Al Bustan, owned by Fahd Muqbil al-Qahtani, won silver while the bronze went to Shaqran Al Zaeem of Al Dawasir Stud. Rayyanah Al Nasser of Al Nasser Stud was declared as best in the Junior Fillies’ Championship with Mazoon Al Diriyah, owned by Misfer Mohamed al-Hajri, clinched silver, and ‘His Excellency’, owned by Ibrahim Muqbil al-Qahtani, won bronze.

In the Yearling Colts’ Championship, Jaleel Al Khor, owned by Ibrahim Yousef al-Rumaihi, won gold while Ghazal Al Riffa of Al Jameel Stud won silver. The bronze went to Magnum Ramses S Ansh of Al Nasser Stud. Khood Al Shaqab of Al Shaqab was best in the Yearling Fillies’ Championship. The silver was won by Shahd Al Jamil of Al Jamil Stud while Tima Al Nasser of Al Nasser Stud won the bronze.

