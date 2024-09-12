The Ministry of Labour has closed eight recruitment offices for their non-compliance with the ministry’s directives and their failure to adequately address and resolve citizens’ complaints.

The ministry said in a social media post on Wednesday that the closure followed its ongoing monitoring of recruitment offices.

It listed the offending offices as follows: Regency Manpower Recruitment; Mahad Manpower Co WLL; United Technical Service WLL; Al Jaber Manpower Services Co; Ellora Manpower Recruitment; Gulf Asia Recruitment; Sawahel Al-Arabia Manpower; and Reliant Manpower Recruitment.

