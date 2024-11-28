Mohammed Ahmed al-Khater, Human Resources Officer at Kahramaa, said that the company provides employment opportunities for new university graduates, Qataris, Qatari-born and residents, explaining that the opportunities include engineering and administrative specialisations.



Al Khater said during his participation in the 2024 Career Fair hosted by the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) that we have a training system for everyone, including new graduates who have no experience.



It is worth noting that the career f air witnessed the participation of more than 80 local and international companies. The fair provided more than 900 full-time or part-time job opportunities and training for participants.



The fair witnessed a wide turnout from current students, graduates, and high school students, as the career fair provided attendees with valuable opportunities to communicate with experts in various fields, participate in direct job interviews, and explore diverse career paths. It also provided companies with the opportunity to access a distinguished group of students and graduate talents at the university.

