Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Ministry launches ...
FINTECH

Qatar Ministry launches app to manage Zakat

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The department has taken all necessary means to encourage the disbursement of Zakat through platforms such as apps on smart devices and other means that make the process easier for the public

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 5, 2023
QATARFINTECH
PHOTO
The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Zakat Affairs, has launched an app on smart devices (Android & iOS) to facilitate Zakat givers and receivers.
In line with the ministry's aim to keep pace with the latest developments, the app provides electronic services and important information.
Department of Zakat Affairs director Saad Omran al-Kuwari stated that one of the roles of the department is to collect Zakat funds from individuals and companies and disburse them according to the legitimate banks to those who are eligible within Qatar.
The department has taken all necessary means to encourage the disbursement of Zakat through platforms such as apps on smart devices and other means that make the process easier for the public.
Al-Kuwari gave a simplified explanation of the services included in the new application.
In terms of performing and paying Zakat, the department made sure to include a calculator linked to gold prices that is updated frequently.
Zakat givers can calculate the money amount, gold and silver prices, stocks, trade and more.
They can also pay Zakat through the app in co-operation with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).
The application also allows the request for a quick collection service electronically.
The Collection and Zakat Accounts Department of the Zakat Affairs Department receives the request and communicates with the person to determine the appropriate place and time for them to receive the Zakat amount.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

AVIATION

Kuwait's DGCA inks MoUs of cooperation with five countries

Kuwait's DGCA inks MoUs of cooperation with five countries
Kuwait's DGCA inks MoUs of cooperation with five countries
AGRICULTURE

Côte d'Ivoire open to Qatari investments, says its agriculture minister

Côte d'Ivoire open to Qatari investments, says its agriculture minister
Côte d'Ivoire open to Qatari investments, says its agriculture minister
ECONOMY

Qatar's Shura Council discusses draft state budget for '24

Qatar's Shura Council discusses draft state budget for '24
Qatar's Shura Council discusses draft state budget for '24
EQUITIES

Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points

Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points
Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points
INNOVATION

Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar

Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar
Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar
ECONOMY

Qatar hosts informal meeting of WHO Executive Board

Qatar hosts informal meeting of WHO Executive Board
Qatar hosts informal meeting of WHO Executive Board
DIPLOMACY

Qatar, Turkiye to strengthen ties

Qatar, Turkiye to strengthen ties
Qatar, Turkiye to strengthen ties
TRADE

Saudi and Turkish companies sign 8 agreements to strengthen trade and investment relations

Saudi and Turkish companies sign 8 agreements to strengthen trade and investment relations
Saudi and Turkish companies sign 8 agreements to strengthen trade and investment relations
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, Kazakhstan’s QIC set up Central Asia–focused investment platform

2.

‘We respect the science’: COP28 UAE President Sultan Al Jaber hits back at critics

3.

UAE allocates $2.6bln for clean power projects in Africa

4.

COP28 UAE: DIFC's climate finance platform aims to raise $100bln by 2030

5.

Interview: COP28 can lead to global alignment funding to achieve net zero: Alvarez & Marsal

RELATED ARTICLES
1

BKN301, CWallet join forces for digital payment in Qatar

2

Qatar’s fintech sector projected to continue exponential growth: Naxxum MEA’s GM

3

Qatar Islamic Bank expands Direct Remit service to United Kingdom

4

QIIB signs deal with FynPay to support bank’s digital transformation plan

5

Qatar Central Bank issues instructions for Loan Based Crowdfunding Regulation

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

COP 28 DUBAI

VIDEO: World's most important summit opens in Dubai

VIDEO: World's most important summit opens in Dubai
VIDEO: World's most important summit opens in Dubai

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

HYDROGEN

COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister

COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister
COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister
DEBT

Nearly $5trln in debt highly exposed to carbon transition risk – Moody’s

ECONOMY

Business confidence slumps in Egypt's non-oil sector on high inflation and weak demand

INVESTMENT

COP28: Malaysia needs $280bln in investments to reach 2050 climate goals - Bank Negara governor

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE Government launches Green Capabilities Global Alliance for Government

2

UAE President, King of Morocco discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

3

'Legacy from the Land of Zayed' previews integration of climate education within educational systems in Asia

4

Estonia plans to produce electricity from 100% clean sources by 2050: Estonian delegation

5

UAE’s Sustainable Trade Forum engages private-sector to deliver trade-led solutions at COP28

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds