'Qatar leverages tourism, ICT to diversify economy'

The Qatari government has shown commendable dedication to bolstering the country’s tourism sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 17, 2024
Qatar has made significant strides in enhancing two critical areas — tourism as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) — since the country’s successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The Qatari government has shown commendable dedication to bolstering the country’s tourism sector, leveraging the global spotlight from hosting the World Cup,” Zumra Group founder Nasser al-Naama told Gulf Times.

On the back of strategic investments in infrastructure, hospitality, and cultural attractions, al-Naama emphasised that Qatar has positioned itself as a premier destination for travellers worldwide.

These initiatives also include expanding the capacity of the Hamad International Airport (HIA), developing world-class hotels, and promoting cultural events, which have contributed to the growth of Qatar’s tourism sector, al-Naama pointed out.

Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism (QT) announced that Qatar had crossed the 4mn visitor mark in 2023, exceeding the annual numbers of the past five years. The latest figures highlighted the positive momentum of the World Cup and the country’s ongoing efforts and initiatives to promote its tourism sector, QT also stated.

Figures previously released by QT had revealed that since the beginning of 2023, “Saudi Arabia (25.3% of total international arrivals) topped the list of visitors to Qatar, followed by India (10.4%), Germany (4.1%), the UK (3.9%), and Kuwait (3.5%). To date, 85% of visitors chose to arrive by air, followed by land (14%), and sea (1%).”

Al-Naama also emphasised that Qatar has simultaneously recognised the pivotal role of ICT in driving economic diversification and innovation, citing the government’s launch of comprehensive digitalisation programmes aimed at modernising various sectors, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering citizens through digital literacy initiatives.

“Qatar’s massive investments in advanced telecommunications infrastructure, smart city projects, and digital government services underscore the country’s commitment to becoming a regional digital powerhouse,” he noted.

According to al-Naama, the country’s private sector has also demonstrated readiness and enthusiasm to participate in government-led initiatives aimed at advancing the tourism and ICT sectors.

“Businesses are eager to collaborate with the government in achieving Qatar’s vision for sustainable growth owing to the government’s supportive regulatory environment and incentives for private investment,” he said.

Al-Naama also called for “continued dialogue and collaboration” between key players in the public and private sectors, which is essential in addressing any challenges and ensuring alignment with stakeholders’ needs, noting Zumra Group’s efforts in realising these objectives.

He emphasised that Zumra Group is “deeply committed” to contributing to Qatar’s tourism sector and digitalisation journey through programmes, such as tourism enhancement and digitalisation initiatives.

“Zumra is actively involved in promoting sustainable tourism practices and enhancing visitor experiences through innovative technology solutions. We are collaborating with local stakeholders to develop immersive digital platforms that showcase Qatar’s rich business environment attractions, ensuring chances and connections for investors,” he said.

Al-Naama added: “Zumra is at the forefront of supporting Qatar’s digital transformation agenda. We are developing cutting-edge digital solutions to address various challenges across sectors, including e-commerce, education, healthcare, and government services. Through partnerships with local and international tech firms, Zumra aims to accelerate Qatar’s journey towards a knowledge-based economy.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel
VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

