Qatar: Hot, hazy weather expected today : Department of Meteorology

PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becoming hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Offshore, the weather will hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 2 - 12 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 3 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.
Area High Tide Low Tide
Max
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
05:11 - 17:37
01:03 - 12:24
39
Mesaieed
07:11 - 19:13
02:03 - 12:33
38
Wakrah
06:53 - 18:38
01:28 - 12:07
38
Al Khor
17:17 - 06:40
11:03 - 00:48
39
Ruwais
06:40 - 18:33
00:47 - 12:54
35
Dukhan
11:34 - 23:49
05:18 - 17:45
37
Abu Samra
11:18 - 23:40
05:01 - 16:53
39
Sunrise: 05:16 LT
Sunset: 17:48 LT
Offshore, the weather will hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 2 - 12 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 3 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.
Area High Tide Low Tide
Max
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
05:11 - 17:37
01:03 - 12:24
39
Mesaieed
07:11 - 19:13
02:03 - 12:33
38
Wakrah
06:53 - 18:38
01:28 - 12:07
38
Al Khor
17:17 - 06:40
11:03 - 00:48
39
Ruwais
06:40 - 18:33
00:47 - 12:54
35
Dukhan
11:34 - 23:49
05:18 - 17:45
37
Abu Samra
11:18 - 23:40
05:01 - 16:53
39
Sunrise: 05:16 LT
Sunset: 17:48 LT