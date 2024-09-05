Social media
WEATHER

Qatar: Hot, hazy weather expected today : Department of Meteorology

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 5, 2024
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becoming hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 2 - 12 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 3 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide


Max
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
05:11 - 17:37
01:03 - 12:24
39
Mesaieed
07:11 - 19:13
02:03 - 12:33
38
Wakrah
06:53 - 18:38
01:28 - 12:07
38
Al Khor
17:17 - 06:40
11:03 - 00:48
39
Ruwais
06:40 - 18:33
00:47 - 12:54
35
Dukhan
11:34 - 23:49
05:18 - 17:45
37
Abu Samra
11:18 - 23:40
05:01 - 16:53
39

Sunrise: 05:16 LT
Sunset: 17:48 LT
