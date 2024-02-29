Social media
Qatar, France enhance security co-operation

Qatari security forces will also take part in managing civil security for international sports events, providing means for vehicle inspection, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 29, 2024
Qatar and France signed Wednesday a number of agreements to enhance security co-operation between the two sides, on the sidelines of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to the friendly French Republic.
In this context, the two countries signed an administrative agreement on security co-operation within the framework of securing the Summer Olympic Games (Paris 2024) to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
The agreement was signed by HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and the French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin.
Under this agreement, Qatari security forces will participate in the security coverage of the Paris Olympics, with officers participating in foot patrols, the national operational center, mounted patrols, drones, explosive ordnance disposal, cyber security analysts, explosive detection dogs, counter-terrorism, and riot control.
Qatari security forces will also take part in managing civil security for international sports events, providing means for vehicle inspection, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations.
In this regard, a Qatari team visited Paris to inspect logistical arrangements, work sites, tasks, and other arrangements.
HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Gerald Darmanin also signed a work plan between the two interior ministries of the friendly countries regarding bilateral co-operation during the period from 2024 to 2027.
Also, a letter of intent was signed between the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the French National Gendarmerie Forces to enhance security co-operation. The letter of intent was signed for the Qatari side by Staff Col. Nawaf Majid al-Ali, Assistant Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) for Security Operations and Training, and for the French side by Gen. Christian Rodriguez, Commander-in-Chief of the French National Gendarmerie Forces.
HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and Gerald Darmanin held a meeting during which they discussed co-operation relations between the two countries in the security fields and means of supporting and developing them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
