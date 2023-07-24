Qatar’s strategic location and economic positioning have made it an ideal business growth environment, attracting investors to the country.

The key factors for attracting investors are Qatar’s strategic location, worldwide reach with Hamad International Airport, state-of- the- art infrastructure, import and export hub and fastest growing Hamad Port in the region.

