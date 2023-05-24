Doha is eager to consolidate its foreign relations and strengthen co-operation with its various trade partners, particularly Russia and Tatarstan, Sultan bin Rashid al-Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said.

Addressing the 14th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - the Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023', he said Qatar's long-standing relations with Tatarstan imply that the state strives to create successful commercial and economic partnerships as an inherent aspect of Qatari-Russian relations.

"Qatar is eager, within the framework of its economic openness, to consolidate its foreign relations and devote cooperation with its various trade partners, particularly Russia and Tatarstan," the official said.

He emphasised the importance of working to strengthen communication and co-ordination bridges with partners in Tatarstan to diversify and increase partnership opportunities between the two countries' business sectors, especially since Tatarstan is an important economic destination within the Russian Federation and has many investment opportunities and capabilities that Qatari companies can benefit from.

In the context of discussing the Qatari economy and the country's investment environment, he said Doha has been able to maintain its balanced economic growth despite the various global changes it has witnessed over the last three years.

Highlighting that the country's GDP (gross domestic product) is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2023; he said international organisations have stamped the country's excellent credit rating and stable economic outlook.

Al-Khater invited investors from around the world to take advantage of the country's stable economic environment, significant legislative and administrative incentives and advantages, and the diverse package of solutions provided by the country to investors looking to enter Qatar's local markets and expand in the region, including advanced infrastructure, industrial and logistical areas, and free zones capable of meeting all of the needs of enterprises operating in the key sectors.

