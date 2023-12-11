Qatar Chamber executives held separate meetings with key officials from Jordan, Uzbekistan and Nepal on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, which concludes Monday.

Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and board members Mohamed Mehdi al-Ahbabi and Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli met with Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Ahmed Safadi, the president of Jordan’s House of Representatives.

The meetings discussed economic and commercial co-operation, the business climate and investment opportunities, and the private sector’s role in boosting trade between both nations.

Sheikh Khalifa lauded the close relations between Qatar and Nepal, underscoring the key role of the Nepalese community in Qatar and their contribution to the country’s development.

On the other hand, Saud said the government of Nepal is eager to attract Qatari investments, indicating that there are plenty of opportunities in various sectors, particularly agriculture.

During the meeting with Saidov, both sides discussed the importance of establishing the Qatar-Uzbek Business Council to enhance co-operation between businessmen in both countries. Saidov expressed his country’s eagerness to welcome Qatari investments, noting that these will not only be directed to the Uzbekistani market but also to neighbouring countries, as well. Meanwhile, Sheikh Khalifa said Qatari companies are interested in investing in sectors like tourism, real estate and food security.

The chamber’s meeting with Safadi delved into Qatar and Jordan’s common desire to further develop both countries’ relations to create a positive impact on the economic and commercial fields.

Safadi emphasised the interest of the Jordanian side to increase the volume of Qatari investments in his country and invited Sheikh Khalifa to visit Jordan and meet with economic committees of the House of Representatives.

Sheikh Khalifa underscored the important role of the Qatari-Jordanian Business Council in strengthening trade co-operation between both countries.

