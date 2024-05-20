Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Chamber committed ...
ECONOMY

Qatar Chamber committed to improving business environment and overcoming obstacles, says Sheikh Khalifa

Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images

The meeting reviewed of the board of directors’ report on the chamber’s activities and financial status last year

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 20, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has assured the chamber's commitment to improving the country's business environment and to helping local businesses overcome all types of obstacles.

He made the statement while presiding over Qatar Chamber's second General Assembly Meeting (GAM) held Doha on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba, all board members, and numerous businessmen and members of the chamber.

The meeting reviewed of the board of directors’ report on the chamber’s activities and financial status last year.

The meeting then discharged members of the board, approved the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, appointed a new auditor and determined their fees.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa reviewed the chamber’s activities report for 2023 and highlighted efforts to support the private sector and mechanisms for the development of the chamber’s work in alignment with the inclusive economic development of the state.

He underscored the chamber’s commitment to fully support the Qatari private sector, enhance the business environment, and overcome obstacles facing business sectors, noting that this aims to foster the private sector’s role in the national economy and expand its contribution to the GDP, in line with the '3rd National Development Strategy' and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his unwavering support of the private sector.

He praised His Highness the Amir's interest in empowering the private sector to fulfil its pivotal role in the state’s economic development as a genuine partner to the public sector and a main contributor to the economic boom, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sheikh Khalifa thanked His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani for their continuous support of the private sector.

He underscored that 2023 was rife with activities and achievements for the chamber, saying last year witnessed the election of members of the chamber's board of directors for the seventh session (2023-2028).

In 2023, the chamber organised a multitude of meetings with relevant authorities and ministries in the state to address issues and challenges facing the private sector, noting that this is part of its efforts to enhance communication and collaboration between the chamber and government bodies for the benefit of the national economy.

Sheikh Khalifa said the total number of Qatar Chamber members by the end of December 2023 stood at 84,840, among them 5,708 new members.

The chamber also issued more than 92,000 transactions (electronic and non-electronic), and more than 46,000 certificates of origin (electronic and non-electronic).

He highlighted that the chamber’s sectoral committees continued to network and engage with business owners and company representatives to listen to proposals and identify challenges faced by companies in each sector, working collaboratively to develop effective solutions.

Furthermore, the chamber strengthened its digital structure and developed its programmes to modernise the services it provides to the business community.

The chamber continued to equip its new headquarters along the 'Boulevard' in Lusail, indicating that the transfer to the new building is expected to take place this year, Sheikh Khalifa added.

Throughout 2023, Sheikh Khalifa said the chamber organised and participated in over 175 events and hosted 70 meetings for foreign delegations.

These included 10 meetings with heads of state, as well as delegations accompanied by heads of government, ministers, government officials, and representatives of international institutions and chambers of commerce from various countries.

During these meetings, both sides discussed strengthening co-operation relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in various countries around the world.

Additionally, the chamber participated in many external events, organised and took part in numerous forums, conferences, and Qatari-joint business meetings, and signed memoranda of understanding with 10 counterpart entities and chambers of commerce.

In 2023, the chamber participated in several exhibitions, the foremost of which is the ninth edition of the ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which was held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir with the participation of 450 companies and factories.

During the year, the chamber became a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which is the largest world organisation that includes all freight forwarders worldwide.

Sheikh Khalifa noted that the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration issued 27 arbitral awards, organised a series of seminars on arbitration, and actively participated in various local and international conferences.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed confidence that 2024 would witness further successes and increased involvement from the Qatari private sector in economic activities.

He emphasised that the chamber’s board of directors would continue its efforts to meet the expectations and aspirations of all members, business owners, and the Qatari business community.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

IRAN

Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister

Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister
Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister
POLITICS

Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning

Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning
Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning
ECONOMY

IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024

IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024
IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024
AGRICULTURE

ADAFSA pledges continued support for Emirati honey bee development

ADAFSA pledges continued support for Emirati honey bee development
ADAFSA pledges continued support for Emirati honey bee development
WEATHER

Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar

Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar
Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Qatar test of air taxi, electric delivery planes in early 2025

Qatar test of air taxi, electric delivery planes in early 2025
Qatar test of air taxi, electric delivery planes in early 2025
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Multiple tourism offices worldwide could enhance Qatar's presence and appeal: PwC

Multiple tourism offices worldwide could enhance Qatar's presence and appeal: PwC
Multiple tourism offices worldwide could enhance Qatar's presence and appeal: PwC
DIPLOMACY

Qatar-China strategic partnership's 10th anniversary celebrated

Qatar-China strategic partnership's 10th anniversary celebrated
Qatar-China strategic partnership's 10th anniversary celebrated
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

64,400 new houses forecast to hit Dubai market this year

2.

Dubai picks banks for IPO of UAE builder ALEC - report

3.

Abu Dhabi JV RedBird IMI acquires All3Media for $1.45bln

4.

Moody's affirms Kuwait's rating at 'A1' on strong fiscal buffers

5.

Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries rose to $135.9bln in March 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QEF forges increased partnerships among Qatari, international bodies

2

Prudent policies to lift Qatar economic growth: IMF

3

IMF says Qatar's post-World Cup growth normalization expected to bottom out in near term

4

Qatar Economic Forum promotes business diplomacy

5

Moderate growth seen in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AVIATION

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’
Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Strong demand spurs 20% hike in Dubai home prices and rents in March

VIDEO: Strong demand spurs 20% hike in Dubai home prices and rents in March
VIDEO: Strong demand spurs 20% hike in Dubai home prices and rents in March

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FUNDS

Saudi Arabia ETF expected to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Saudi Arabia ETF expected to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Saudi Arabia ETF expected to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange
INVESTMENT

UAE's Mubadala makes first investment in Japanese renewable energy sector

BONDS

SHUAA Capital confirms plans for two MCB issuances of up to $175mln

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST NEWS
1

Sterling steady ahead of expected drop in inflation

2

Kremlin says details of nuclear exercises are up to defence ministry

3

Assisted dying debate hits close to home for UK

4

South Africa's top court strikes Zuma from ballot

5

Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds