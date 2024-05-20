Qatar Chamber committed to improving business environment and overcoming obstacles, says Sheikh Khalifa

Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has assured the chamber's commitment to improving the country's business environment and to helping local businesses overcome all types of obstacles.He made the statement while presiding over Qatar Chamber's second General Assembly Meeting (GAM) held Doha on Sunday.The meeting was attended by first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba, all board members, and numerous businessmen and members of the chamber.The meeting reviewed of the board of directors’ report on the chamber’s activities and financial status last year.The meeting then discharged members of the board, approved the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, appointed a new auditor and determined their fees.During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa reviewed the chamber’s activities report for 2023 and highlighted efforts to support the private sector and mechanisms for the development of the chamber’s work in alignment with the inclusive economic development of the state.He underscored the chamber’s commitment to fully support the Qatari private sector, enhance the business environment, and overcome obstacles facing business sectors, noting that this aims to foster the private sector’s role in the national economy and expand its contribution to the GDP, in line with the '3rd National Development Strategy' and the Qatar National Vision 2030.Sheikh Khalifa expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his unwavering support of the private sector.He praised His Highness the Amir's interest in empowering the private sector to fulfil its pivotal role in the state’s economic development as a genuine partner to the public sector and a main contributor to the economic boom, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.Sheikh Khalifa thanked His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani for their continuous support of the private sector.He underscored that 2023 was rife with activities and achievements for the chamber, saying last year witnessed the election of members of the chamber's board of directors for the seventh session (2023-2028).In 2023, the chamber organised a multitude of meetings with relevant authorities and ministries in the state to address issues and challenges facing the private sector, noting that this is part of its efforts to enhance communication and collaboration between the chamber and government bodies for the benefit of the national economy.Sheikh Khalifa said the total number of Qatar Chamber members by the end of December 2023 stood at 84,840, among them 5,708 new members.The chamber also issued more than 92,000 transactions (electronic and non-electronic), and more than 46,000 certificates of origin (electronic and non-electronic).He highlighted that the chamber’s sectoral committees continued to network and engage with business owners and company representatives to listen to proposals and identify challenges faced by companies in each sector, working collaboratively to develop effective solutions.Furthermore, the chamber strengthened its digital structure and developed its programmes to modernise the services it provides to the business community.The chamber continued to equip its new headquarters along the 'Boulevard' in Lusail, indicating that the transfer to the new building is expected to take place this year, Sheikh Khalifa added.Throughout 2023, Sheikh Khalifa said the chamber organised and participated in over 175 events and hosted 70 meetings for foreign delegations.These included 10 meetings with heads of state, as well as delegations accompanied by heads of government, ministers, government officials, and representatives of international institutions and chambers of commerce from various countries.During these meetings, both sides discussed strengthening co-operation relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in various countries around the world.Additionally, the chamber participated in many external events, organised and took part in numerous forums, conferences, and Qatari-joint business meetings, and signed memoranda of understanding with 10 counterpart entities and chambers of commerce.In 2023, the chamber participated in several exhibitions, the foremost of which is the ninth edition of the ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which was held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir with the participation of 450 companies and factories.During the year, the chamber became a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which is the largest world organisation that includes all freight forwarders worldwide.Sheikh Khalifa noted that the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration issued 27 arbitral awards, organised a series of seminars on arbitration, and actively participated in various local and international conferences.Sheikh Khalifa expressed confidence that 2024 would witness further successes and increased involvement from the Qatari private sector in economic activities.He emphasised that the chamber’s board of directors would continue its efforts to meet the expectations and aspirations of all members, business owners, and the Qatari business community.