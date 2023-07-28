Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced on Thursday that upon the state's directives, it has been decided to exempt customers from paying any additional costs on consumer financing, on loans granted against customers' salaries, and on loans granted to some vital sectors in the country.

QCB stated that the exemption decision comes in light of the global increase in interest rates, and the consequent increase in the interest rate according to the requirements of monetary policy.

