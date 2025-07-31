Doha: Qatar Central Bank announced that, after conducting an assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar, it has decided to maintain the current interest rates for QCB Deposit Rate, QCB Lending Rate, and QCB Repo Rate.

The current interest rates are as follows:

QCB Deposit Rate (QCBDR): 4.60%

QCB Lending Rate (QCBLR): 5.10%

QCB Repo Rate (QCBRR): 4.85%

