Doha: QIIB has announced the launch of a new, comprehensive financing offer featuring highly competitive profit rates starting from just 4.25%. The campaign covers personal, auto, and real estate financing, reinforcing QIIB’s position as one of the most responsive banks to customer aspirations and evolving needs in a fast-paced and highly competitive banking environment.

The offer, valid until 15 October 2025, is available to both existing QIIB customers and new customers who transfer their salaries and commitments to the bank. Beneficiaries will enjoy attractive financing terms, including flexible grace periods of up to 12 months, as well as the option to finance up to 100% of a vehicle’s value, subject to the terms and conditions of the campaign.

Through this new initiative, QIIB provides customers across all segments with wide-ranging benefits tailored to various financing purposes. This reflects the bank’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and delivering innovative financial solutions that align with their goals and needs.

Commenting on the launch, Talal Al-Jaidah, QIIB’s Head of Products, said: “We designed this offer in direct response to our customers’ aspirations. After carefully studying their financing needs and requirements, we developed a comprehensive and diverse package that combines competitive profit rates with flexibility and streamlined procedures. At QIIB, we believe our customers always deserve the best, which is why we remain committed to introducing new products and offers that enrich their banking experience and deliver added value in all their dealings with us.”

He added: “The launch of this new financing campaign reflects QIIB’s commitment to keeping pace with the evolving dynamics of the banking sector, particularly the ongoing shift towards digital transformation and the adoption of electronic service channels. We have made it possible for our customers to obtain financing with ease, whether through mobile and online banking or by visiting our extensive branch network—ensuring a modern, seamless experience tailored to their preferred way of banking.”

Al-Jaidah further noted: “QIIB has made significant strides in strengthening its position as one of the leading local and regional banks, by innovating distinctive products and services that reinforce our customers’ trust. For us, financing is not merely a banking service, but rather a means to empower our customers to achieve their aspirations—fully aligned with the Bank’s commitments to the community and the national economy.”

He continued: “This financing campaign also reaffirms our firm commitment to positive competition in the local banking market. We constantly strive to deliver exceptional offers that bring a new dimension to the concept of financing, while at the same time supporting the State’s efforts to strengthen the financial services sector in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Al-Jaidah explained: “QIIB’s success in delivering diverse and innovative offers stems from our institutional approach which places continuous engagement with our customers and their needs at the core of everything we do.

"We consider our customers true partners in the Bank’s journey, and every product or service we introduce originates from this deeply held conviction.”

He concluded: “This new financing campaign is yet another step within QIIB’s comprehensive strategy to strengthen leadership and sustain the excellence for which the Bank is known."

"We remain committed to providing the very best for our customers, keeping pace with the challenges and opportunities of our time, while staying true to our core values of innovation, quality, and customer service.”

