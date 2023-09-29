Qatar and Tajikistan Thursday explored ways to strengthen co-operation, especially in the priority sectors such as trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, shipping, civil aviation, healthcare, education, and information technology.

These were discussed in detail at the 4th session of Qatari-Tajik Joint Economic, Commercial and Technical Committee, chaired by HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Zavqi Zavqizoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

"This meeting represents an important step in strengthening Qatari-Tajikistani relations, and it also reflects the keenness of the two countries to hold regular meetings in order to build a strategic partnership that supports the development plans of the two countries," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Stressing the importance of the investment opportunities provided by the country to investors, which support their plans to expand to regional and international markets, the minister called on Tajikistani investors and companies to explore available opportunities and benefit from them to establish ventures that derive their strength from the shared visions of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary steps to enhance investment and strengthen commercial co-operation, to increase the volume of bilateral trade and facilitate the exchange of goods and services.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).