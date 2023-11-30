In a significant development, the Qatari Council of Ministers has given its approval to a draft agreement between the governments of Qatar and Kuwait. The agreement aims to prevent double taxation and combat financial evasion concerning taxes on income and capital.

This decision was made during a recent Cabinet session, presided over by Dr. Khaled Al-Attiyah, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs. The session took place at his headquarters in the Amiri Diwan, as reported by the Qatar News Agency.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the Council also greenlit Qatar’s accession to the ARASAIA 2017 agreement. Additionally, the Council took steps to ratify an agreement between the governments of Qatar and Uzbekistan. This particular agreement focuses on eliminating double taxation related to income taxes and addresses the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

Among other notable approvals, the Council gave the green light to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) centered on cooperation in the cybersecurity domain. This MoU involves collaboration between the National Cybersecurity Agency of Qatar and the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore. Another MoU, aimed at establishing a political consultation mechanism, was approved between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Bolivia.

This series of approvals underscores Qatar’s commitment to fostering international cooperation, strengthening economic ties, and addressing critical issues such as taxation, cybersecurity, and diplomatic collaboration.

