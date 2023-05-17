Qatar - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of Co-operative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali held an official talks session Tuesday at the Amiri Diwan.

At the outset of the session, the Amir welcomed the president of Guyana and the accompanying delegation, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and growth, hoping that this visit would contribute to the consolidation of cooperation relations between the two countries. For his part, the president of Guyana expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Amir for the good welcome and reception, expressing his hope to strengthen bilateral relations and push them to broader horizons at all levels.

The talks session discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the investment field and energy, in addition to discussing several issues of common interest.

HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi and a number of ministers and senior officials attended the talks.

On the Guyanese side, it was attended by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, Presidential Assistant and Personal Representative of the President and Minister Responsible for South Europe, the Middle East and Africa George Andrew Hallaq, and a number of members of the official delegation.

His Highness the Amir held a luncheon banquet in honour of President Ali and the accompanying delegation. Earlier upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan, the president of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana was accorded an official reception.

