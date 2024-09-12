Doha: Alchemist Doha in partnership with Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) held its inaugural launch ceremony yesterday, aiming to strengthen innovation across several sectors in the country.

More than 100 participants across diverse groups of founders, CEOs, investors, and community members attended the event at Park Hyatt Doha, embarking on a significant milestone for startups in Qatar.

The event was attended by Omar Alansari, General Secretary of the QRDI Council, Ravi Belani, CEO of Alchemist Accelerator, and other officials.

During the event, Alansari noted that in this challenging environment, these initiatives will enable startups to develop, create, and demonstrate resilience in their businesses.

He also said that Qatari investments are robust, with infrastructure developments and enormous opportunities to avail of.

Alansari also stated “By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to create a thriving RDI ecosystem in Doha that will drive a strong culture of innovation and product development, and enable global expansion. Together, we are committed to supporting the most promising founders from Qatar and emerging markets in achieving their full potential.”

The company aims to build a global big-business ecosystem for ardent entrepreneurs in the country and identify and invest in emerging business owners who showcase exceptional products and remarkable market standards to expand their operations in the region.

The ceremony also witnessed a series of discussions with the Alchemist Doha team such as Muhanad Taslaq and Ghadir Mahgoub, who serve as the Directors of investment, and Majed Lababidi, Director of Ecosystem Development.

The Doha team experts explained growing market trends in the region and across the globe in addition to highlighting their personal journeys, which enabled them to shape their perspectives and provide hands-on experiences to the participants.

In a press statement, Belani said “We are delighted to collaborate with QRDI to launch Alchemist Doha. This partnership reflects our shared vision of nurturing and empowering tech entrepreneurs in emerging markets, and we look forward to the impact this will have on the region and the world.”

Officials have stressed that startup companies joining Alchemist Doha are expected to acquire $1m (QR3.6m) as equity of investment and will be given access to the flagship of the Alchemist

Accelerator program and Alchemist global network that provides support services and merging tech innovation in addition to incubation and soft lading services with the Qatari partners.

