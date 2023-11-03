Qatar Airways flight – an Airbus A320 from Doha – touched down at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport on November 1 shortly after 10pm, marking the resumption of services on the route from one of the world’s largest airline networks.

With just one-hour flight from Qatar Airways’ Doha hub Hamad International Airport, passengers will now enjoy seamless entry into Ras Al Khaimah.

As part of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) strategy to enhance global connectivity to the Emirate, the partnership with Qatar Airways will strengthen international travel to Ras Al Khaimah.

The flights will offer greater choice, flexibility and opportunities for international travellers looking to explore the nature Emirate, leveraging Qatar Airways’ expansive global network of over 160 destinations including one-stop connections from European cities, Ras Al Khaimah’s key source markets.

“After announcing the partnership between Qatar Airways and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at ITB, Berlin’s premier travel and tourism exhibition, back in March this year, we were delighted to see the commencement of operations to the Emirate today. This partnership marks an important step in driving Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a destination of the future,” said Raki Phillips, chief executive officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“Qatar Airways is one of the world’s leading airlines and this partnership will play a pivotal role in raising the overall competitiveness of our tourism ecosystem as well as meet the growing demand for travel to the Emirate. We look forward to working together to drive sustainable growth, in line with our ambition to attract three million visitors annually by 2030 and increase tourism’s contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP,” Phillips added.

Marwan Koleilat, senior vice-president Commercial – Eastern Regions, said: “Qatar Airways flight resumption to Ras Al Khaimah, provide more connectivity to passengers from the UAE and beyond. Our award-winning airline continues to provide our passengers with unmatchable services, from the ample choice of in-flight entertainment to our world-class cuisine. Passengers travelling to and from Ras Al Khaimah will have the opportunity to enjoy Qatar Airways’ quality offerings and will be able to connect to over 160 destinations via our hub, Hamad International Airport.”

Recognised by Time magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022 and CNN Travel’s best destinations to visit in 2023 for its stunning, unique topography and geodiversity, Ras Al Khaimah offers a myriad of authentic, diverse and inspiring experiences for every kind of traveller – perfect for those looking for adventure, nature, family fun and more.

